Nebraska man killed in fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A Nebraska man was killed in a fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City.
The accident happened at the 78.5 mile marker nine miles south of Mound City around 2:31 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Glebavicius, 64, of Omaha, was northbound on I-29 when he traveled off the east side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Glebavicius was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
