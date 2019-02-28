Clear

Nebraska man killed in fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City

The accident happened at the 78.5 mile marker nine miles south of Mound City Wednesday.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 11:21 AM

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A Nebraska man was killed in a fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City.

The accident happened at the 78.5 mile marker nine miles south of Mound City around 2:31 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Glebavicius, 64, of Omaha, was northbound on I-29 when he traveled off the east side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Glebavicius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Fairfax
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
We are waking up to cloudy skies even a few snow flurries this Thursday morning as a disturbance is pushing through the region. It's another cold start with temperatures in the teens and below zero wind chills. Expect a mix of sun & clouds heading into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events