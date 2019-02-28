Nebraska man killed in fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A Nebraska man was killed in a fatal crash on I-29 near Mound City.

The accident happened at the 78.5 mile marker nine miles south of Mound City around 2:31 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Glebavicius, 64, of Omaha, was northbound on I-29 when he traveled off the east side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Glebavicius was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.