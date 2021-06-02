Need for No Hunger Summer program remains despite return to normal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With school out for the summer, many low-income kids in the area are now going without reliable meals during the morning and afternoon.

The Second Harvest Community Food Bank has again started its "no hunger summer" program.

Second Harvest delivers meals to around 30 locations throughout Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas for kids to pick up.

Staff at one of the locations served by the program in the city said many children and families relied on the program last year during the pandemic, and they see that the need remains this summer as life is returning back to normal.

"I felt that the need has increased when the pandemic hit solely because a lot of other programs were not able to keep their doors open," Kristie Dean, director, youth programs Bartlett Center said. "Now that things are switching back over to normal, I'm seeing more and more people coming up to the doors and needing assistance."

around 136,000 meals were distributed to kids in need during last year's No Hunger Summer program.