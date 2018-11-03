Need for winter coats continues to grow

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The annual Salvation Army Winter Coat Distribution was held in St. Joseph on Saturday.

The annual giveaway allows people in the community that are in need of winter gear to come in and receive donated clothes for free. Items that were available included winter coats, scarves, hats, and gloves.

Each year, the Salvation Army receives hundreds of donated coats and as the winter season grows near, the need for the coats becomes more critical.

Major Abe Tamayo with the Salvation Army says that each year, more and more coats are given away. At one point during this event, nearly one coat per minute was given away.

Most of the coats were given away to poor or homeless people in the community.

"Particularly for people who are poor or homeless, they don't have a closet to put a coat in to keep them for the next year or deteriorates more quickly than normal wear," Tamayo said. "And so we always encourage the community to give gently used coats and new coats and it's very critical for those in need."

The Salvation Army accepts donations of gently used or even new coats and clothes all year.

If you, or someone you know, is in need of a coat, you can stop by the Salvation Army at 602 Messanie Street in St. Joseph.