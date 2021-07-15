Neighboring counties share Covid-19 uptick

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Once again, Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Buchanan County and to our North,

Health officials with the Andrew County Health Department said the uptick in Covid-19 cases isn’t surprising, they added it puts the county in line with others across the region.

"The state as a whole is seeing numbers increase," Jayne White, Andrew Co. Health Dept. said. "We haven’t done any variant testing specific here in Andrew County, but I would say it’s safe to say that [the Delta variant is] probably what we’re seeing some of too.

In response, White said she and other health officials continue to monitor these trends, staying in close contact..

Also, likely fueling the spread are low vaccination rates, only 27.5% of people have had at least one shot, and just over 25.2% are fully vaccinated.

"Our vaccination rate is not great," White said. "The state’s as a whole is not real wonderful."

White said she knows the constant cycle of the virus in the news is wearing on people, and wants the public to be aware, not fearful.

"If you're not vaccinated and don't want to get vaccinated that's your choice," She said. "Please do the right things by keeping distance from people, if you're sick stay home!"

They say it will likely be a while before the state reaches heard immunity and want people to remember the basics of virus protection.

"We have to wash our hands, stay home when we’re sick, and keep our kiddos home when they’re sick to try to protect one another." White said.

White said there's been more interest in Covid-19 testing as cases rise. Those looking to receive a test should contact the health department at (816)-324-3139. Weekly vaccination clinics are also being offered to help increase vaccination numbers.