Neighbors fed up after bullets fly in southside

Multiple homes were hit late Friday night in the 6500 block of Brown St. One person was stuck in the foot inside her home.

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 9:07 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People who live in a St. Joseph neighborhood are fed up with crime after someone fired shots into multiple homes late Friday night.  

A south side neighborhood now on edge, after bullets flew in the 6500 block of Brown St.

"We don't know what happened or why," Penny Bascue, a neighbor said.  "There's no rhyme or reason for it [police] have no information."

One of the bullets struck a woman inside her home, Bascue is the woman's niece.  She said her aunt is recovering following surgery Saturday. 

"[The bullet] went through a window frame, through her foot, through her couch into the wall behind her." Bascue said.

The incident, Bascue said, is another sad reminder that her neighborhood isn't what it used to be.  She says she and her fiancée Aaron are tired of seeing things like this.

"Aaron and I said a few months back no more, no more drugs no more crime." she said. 

"It's makes me angry to see what my hometown's grown into," Bascue said.  "It makes me even angrier right now that it's hit this close to home." 

Bascue said she'd like to see more done to address crime throught the city. Polie continue to investigate the case. 

Thanks to the cold front that moved through last night, we enjoyed a pleasant day today with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity. Tonight's conditions will also be comfortable with calm winds, clear skies, and lows in the 60s. The heat makes a return tomorrow however with highs back up in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
