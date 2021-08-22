Neighbors fed up after bullets fly in southside

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) People who live in a St. Joseph neighborhood are fed up with crime after someone fired shots into multiple homes late Friday night.

A south side neighborhood now on edge, after bullets flew in the 6500 block of Brown St.

"We don't know what happened or why," Penny Bascue, a neighbor said. "There's no rhyme or reason for it [police] have no information."

One of the bullets struck a woman inside her home, Bascue is the woman's niece. She said her aunt is recovering following surgery Saturday.

"[The bullet] went through a window frame, through her foot, through her couch into the wall behind her." Bascue said.

The incident, Bascue said, is another sad reminder that her neighborhood isn't what it used to be. She says she and her fiancée Aaron are tired of seeing things like this.

"Aaron and I said a few months back no more, no more drugs no more crime." she said.

"It's makes me angry to see what my hometown's grown into," Bascue said. "It makes me even angrier right now that it's hit this close to home."

Bascue said she'd like to see more done to address crime throught the city. Polie continue to investigate the case.