Neighbors relieved after proposed cell tower hits another roadblock

AT&T has proposed building a new cell phone tower in the 38th and Karnes Rd. area, near a heavily populated neighborhood.

Posted: Aug 23, 2021 10:46 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 10:50 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSPEH, Mo.) -- It was another win Monday night for some St. Joseph homeowners trying to keep a cell tower from being built in their neighborhood.

St. Joseph's city council turned down a revised plan asking for a permit to build the tower near 38th and Karnes Road.

AT&T had come forward with some new design options they had hoped would ease concerns of neighbors. Their first request was rejected last month. Monday's plan was met with the same result, the council voting unanimously to direct city staff to issue the phone company a letter saying their plan still failed ot meet several criteria, among them the lack of visual appeal of the tower.

Neighbors who attended the meeting were relieved.

"This is our livelihood. This is the money we've spent for these homes," said Linda Hundley, who said she lives across the street from the proposed location of the tower. "We take care of our homes and it just needs to be left alone. I wouldn't have bought my property and built my house if that cell tower had been there."

Monday's vote does not entirely shut down the project.

Next week, the council has scheduled a special meeting to officially vote on the plan.

Heat and humidity will start to build back into the area tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Hot and dry conditions look to continue for most of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices into the triple digits. Heat index values will be between 100-106 for most of the work week. Rain chances look to stay very minimal over the next 7 days with the best chance for rain arriving on Sunday.
