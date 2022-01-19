Neighbors speaking out after fatal crash on Faraon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Neighbors along Faraon Street are reacting after a violent crash left one person dead.

Police say excessive speeding was to blame for the crash and now neighbors are sounding off saying many cars speed down the street and after Monday night's fatal crash, they along with police are hoping drivers pay closer attention to how fast they're going here.

A speeding car disturbing the peace in a St. Joseph neighborhood.

“I heard a loud boom and it jarred me out of my sleep,” Bobby Hughes said.

Neighbors awoken to the sound of that car losing control while speeding and crashing into a tree along Faraon Street.

“And all I see are flashing lights and the police having the street shut down,” Hughes said.

The crash killed a passenger, police describing the force of impact.

“The car actually split in half and the passenger died on scene,” Sergeant James Tonn said.

“Something like this was bound to happen,” Hughes said.

Bobby Hughes lives just across the street where the accident happened and says speeding is all too common, he worries about his children.

“We don’t even allow the kids to play in the front yard for fear that somebody might hit a bump and come up in the yard, I mean these people be driving way too fast down this road,” Hughes said.

The speed limit along this portion of Faraon is 30 miles an hour.

“That sign is basically there for show, nobody listens to it,” Hughes said.

Hughes says more needs to be done to get drivers to slow down his suggestion is speed bumps.

“You hit that speed bump one good time, you won’t want to hit that speed bump again,” Hughes said. “You either slow down or tear up your car but you won’t lose your life.”

Police say they know this area is a speeding hotspot and at the end of the day it comes down to drivers doing their part to keep safe roads.

“We can always make things more restrictive but the answer is people need to be doing what they’re supposed to be doing and go the speed limit and do the right thing so things like this don’t happen,” Tonn said.

The driver of that speeding car walked away from the accident with only minor injuries, police tell us charges against that driver are pending.