New '80s, '90s music radio station comes to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Eagle Communications Radio Group is bringing a new '80s, '90s, and more radio station to St. Joseph on FM radio.

Joetown 107.5 is now broadcasting on the radio and will cover the entire city of St. Joseph.

Gregg Lynn, with Eagle Radio, says the new station will bring a type of music that is becoming more popular to the city.

"We had an opportunity and this translator on this AM station to be able to broadcast in FM and cover the entire city with a great strong signal," he said. "And we thought, 'my gosh this is a great opportunity to put on some fantastic music.'"

Lynn says the station plays music that many will find appealing.

"If you get a chance to to listen, it's just fantastic music," he said. "It's music that every time a song comes on, you turn it up. And then next one comes on and you turn it up more and the next thing you know, you start your car the next morning and your music is just blasting through your stereo. I love it."

You can find the station streaming online and on the radio.

To commerate the new station, a free concert featuring an '80s style band will be held at St. Jo Frontier Casino on September 14. For more information on the concert, click here.