New Aldi store location praised by community

People lined the front doors of the new Aldi on the S. Belt Highway this morning.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The new Aldi grocery store at the 3200 block of the S. Belt Highway is a welcome addition to the neighborhood at large. 

"I’m really thrilled about it" Nicole Math, an Aldi shopper said. 

People who live in the southern half of the city, as well as Buchanan County, came out to the brand new Aldi saying they’re excited the grocer chose this location.

Charlene Staley is from Faucett, she says she’s been waiting for a store in closer to her for a while.

"I wanted one down here for ten years," Staley said. "I’m happy."

Local community organizations are happy too, however, they add the location of the new store on the city's east side doesn’t necessarily put a dent in the city’s food desert.

"St. Joe still has a very large food desert," Whitney Lanning, Community Action Partnership said.  Lanning's concerns were that the store's location is just outside a major food desert in the city, the area includes the western and southern parts of St. Joseph.

Shoppers said they're staying optimistic while community organizations stress the importance of accessible food options.

"The access that people have to food, plays a huge role not only in their lives but in their community," Lanning said. 

A line of customers could be seen Thursday morning as the doors opened. The mayor and members of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
