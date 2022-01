(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department released new COVID-19 numbers for Buchanan County Thursday.

The department reported 615 new cases since their last update on Tuesday.

That brings the total case count for Buchanan county to more than 21,500.

The positivity rate is still high in the county, nearly 27.6 percent.

Mosaic Life Care reporting 64 covid patients across their facilities.

58 in St. Joseph, 5 in Maryville and 1 in Albany.