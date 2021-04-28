Clear
New Crossings program targets help to ex-inmates

Ex-inmate program to include room, board and trade skills training.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 10:45 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  Recently released prison inmates now have a new resource to help get them reintegrated into society.

The new Crossings Re-entry program on So. 7th St. in St. Joseph will be able to house 32 former inmates at one time.

The facility includes a sleeping area, kitchen, lounge, bathroom with showers and a training room. It's in that training room where residents will receive trade skills training through the Home Builders Institute. By the end of 90-120 days, those going through the program will have gained trade skills that can help them get a good job

"Every person is worth saving. Every person is worth helping out to gain whatever their goals and dreams are. It's up to them to change. We're just here to help that change," said Danny Gach, executive director of The Crossings.

Organizers estimate local businesses donated more than $200,000 in cash and in-kind donations to get the project complete.

Those staying at the facility will pay a $65 weekly fee. It's first resident moved in Wednesday evening.

