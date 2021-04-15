Clear
New St. Joseph fire station breaks ground on Mitchell Avenue

The new fire station's ground breaking ceremony was today. The station will replace the current Fire Department Station No. 8 and will be the 2nd station on the east side of the Belt Highway.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 5:16 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department celebrated their ground breaking of their new fire station that is being built on Mitchell Avenue, East of I-29.

This new location will replace the current Fire Department Number 8 station.

This one will be similar to the station on 32nd and Faraon.

Officials say that this new fire house will allow emergency responders to reach Dear Park in just 5 minutes.

"This will only be the 2nd station that we have that's on the east side of the Belt Highway. So its extremely important in terms of time, you know 65% of our calls our medical calls. So we're gonna be able to support the University, Dear Park, the Two Industrials parks out here so we are pretty excited about it," said Fire Chief Mike Dalsing.

Officials say this station will have state of the art technology and will have enough space for crews to work comfortably.

Fire Department officials say that the new station should be up and running by this time in 2022.

