New Kansas City Chiefs gear has arrived in stores

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl, and fans are excited and ready.

"I was glad they (Chiefs) did, I knew they'd make it but kinda kept you on the edge of our seat for a little bit," said Chiefs fan Deborah Valencia.

It is deja vu for fans as the Chiefs are running it back this year, and it has fans rushing to stores like Rally House to get their gear, despite having to wait in line.

"It's worth the wait to get a shirt, because we ordered them online too, when we couldn't get them in here (Rally House) last year, and it took forever to get them from the online because they kept back ordering them and back ordering them, so it's worth it to get them here... early," said Valencia.

This is the 2nd year in a row the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.

Stores like Rally House know what to expect from the amount of crowds this year.

”Knowing that there's gonna be a bigger fan base and everything, and how the Chiefs are playing... we've been trying to get a lot more shipment in from. From last year, I think we have tripled our amount of what we are getting in from the next couple days and everything, so I think we are a lot more prepared than we were last year," said Rally House M.I.T. Caroline Ruden.

Rally House expects to have new gear ready to buy throughout the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

Where they plan on having three shipments on January 25th, one before opening, one at 3:30pm and another one at 5:30pm.

Fans will have plenty of chances to get the new gear, and Ruden says they will be ready in the morning and will be putting the shipments on the shelves as fast as they can.