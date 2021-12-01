Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Lewis and Clark Exhibit in the East Hills Shopping Center

Located at the East Hills Shopping Center on the southeast side of the food court, the exhibit features over 50 botanicals Lewis and Clark encountered on their expedition.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 3:28 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Located at the East Hills Shopping Center on the southeast side of the food court, the exhibit features over 50 botanicals Lewis and Clark encountered on their expedition. Put together by St. Joseph Museums, this collection is both fun and educational for the whole family.

“Personally I think it’ll have a big impact, when a lot of people think of Lewis and Clark you just think about ‘oh they just discovered stuff that was out there,’ but you don’t get to see the tactile things that they did get to discover, and a lot of it was the botany,” said Kami Jones, Communications and Group Tours at St. Joseph Museums. 

This exhibit is completely free to the public and will be open until early summer of 2022. The ribbon cutting event for the exhibit is scheduled for December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 60°
Temperatures today were well above average with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 20 mph out of the south. Temperatures will continue to warm up on Thursday with highs making a run for the 70s. Sunny and dry weather will continue tomorrow. Temperatures will remain well above average on Friday before some slightly cooler air moves into the area for the weekend. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the weekend with highs in the mid to lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories