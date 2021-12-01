New Lewis and Clark Exhibit in the East Hills Shopping Center

Located at the East Hills Shopping Center on the southeast side of the food court, the exhibit features over 50 botanicals Lewis and Clark encountered on their expedition. Put together by St. Joseph Museums, this collection is both fun and educational for the whole family.

“Personally I think it’ll have a big impact, when a lot of people think of Lewis and Clark you just think about ‘oh they just discovered stuff that was out there,’ but you don’t get to see the tactile things that they did get to discover, and a lot of it was the botany,” said Kami Jones, Communications and Group Tours at St. Joseph Museums.

This exhibit is completely free to the public and will be open until early summer of 2022. The ribbon cutting event for the exhibit is scheduled for December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center.