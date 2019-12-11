New Mobile Griffon Lab/Missouri Job Center unveiled Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University and the St. Joseph Missouri Job Center celebrated the unveiling of the new Griffon Lab/Mobile Job Center on Wednesday.

Upgrades made to the on-site chemistry lab allowed the bus to also function as a Mobile Job Center, bringing career services and job training resources to rural towns across Northwest Missouri. Janice Spearman, Title 1 program director and functional leader at the Missouri Job Center, said this will help eliminate barriers for out-of-town residents.

"The services that we offer we want to make sure that they have the same services that we offer people that walk through the door [in St. Joseph], but we want to meet them where they are at," Spearman said.

The mobile lab and job center was made possible through an $82,000 Rural Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Mike Ducey, chairman of MWSU's Chemistry Department, said the mobile bus will continue to be used as an on-site science facility for their rural education partners.

"We have high schools out in our region that sometimes there's a financial barrier to have those students be able to have access to those resources that we have at the university," Ducey said. "This way we'll be able to take those resources to them, much like the Job Center is going to take their resources out to those communities."

The Mobile Lab/Job Center will be in Cameron at the Edward Jones' building in downtown tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 12th.