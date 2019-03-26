New Red Cross damage assessment app expedites relief efforts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new app being used by the American Red Cross is expediting relief by several days and the app is being used to help with Missouri flood relief.

On Tuesday, nearly 20 Red Cross volunteers were being trained on the new RC Collect app. The app allows for damage assessment to be done entirely electronically. Volunteers are able to go door-to-door assessing damage using the app. The data gets streamed back to officials who can get real time data from the damaged area.

Oscar Peterson, the regional readiness lead for the American Red Cross, says the new app launched in January 2018 and is being used in select regions across the country. So far, the app has already proven to be extremely useful.

"What the new app does is let us take about five days out of the process before we can start providing financial assistance to the folks impacted by the flood," Peterson said. "So it's really a benefit for us and it's a great benefit for the community."

During tornado relief efforts in Illinois last year, nearly 300 homes were assessed in less than two days, Peterson said. A process that took up to 10 days before.

Damage assessment using the app will begin once volunteers can get into affected areas.