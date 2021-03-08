New SJSD high school campus mock up, draft of school boundaries released

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- For the first time on Monday, members of the St. Joseph School District's board of education got a good look at what passage of a $107 million bond could buy them.

During a special board meeting, district administrators laid out the plans they would put into place should voters pass the bond that will be up for a vote in April.

It included a mock up of what the American Family campus would look like if they bought the property and turned it into a new high school.

It also showed what possible renovations could be done at Central High School.

Also, important to most parents, the plans included a draft of school boundaries for what would be a two high school, three middle school, 11 elementary school system. Currently the district has three high schools, four middle schools and 14 elementary schools.

Board members say they were impressed with the plans.

"I would be so proud as a taxpayer to say to our kids in two years and forever years going forward, 'We value you and we care about you! You are worth it and this is what we were able to do for you," said Tami Pasley, president of the board of education.

As the plans now stand, students at Oak Grove, Edison and a reconfigured Roubidoux Elementary would atend a reconfigured Lafayette Middle School and the new high school at the American Family campus.

Students at Parkway, Carden Park and Mark Twain would attend Truman Middle School. Students at Hosea, Skaith and a reconfigured Spring Garden Elementary would attend what would be Benton Middle School, then those two middle schools would feed into Central High School.

The high school districts generally have students living in north St. Joseph going to the new school with south St. Joseph students going to Central. The dividing line stretches from the east city limits westward on 36 Highway to the Belt Highway, then north to Faraon, and west to downtown.

The plan as shown Monday did not include a future for Coleman, Ellison, Field, Hyde, Lindbergh, and Pershing elementary schools and Bode Middle School

All of the mock ups on the new high school campus in addition to all of the draft of school boundaries will soon be available on the SJSD website.