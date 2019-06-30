Clear

New Salvation Army Majors introduced to St. Joseph

Majors Ronald and Laura Key held their first worship service Sunday morning. The Keys come to St. Joseph from St. Charles, Mo.

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 5:18 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Majors Ronald and Laura Key have officially accepted their role as St. Joseph’s newest leaders of the Salvation Army. 

"We’re excited about being here, learning the community and meeting new people," Major Ronald Key said. 

The Keys come to St. Joseph from St. Charles where they've spent the last decade, However they said they have roots closer to home on this side of the state.

"We’re from Kansas City," Major Laura Key said. "We’re only an hour away from a lot of our family."

Even though they've only been in town less than a week, the Keys said they’re already looking forward to discovering the area.

"We're just really excited to see what’s going on in St. Joe, and having an impact in the community." Major Laura Key said. 

The Keys said they're particularly looking forward to the reopening of the Booth Center which is expected late this year. 

"I think it's gonna be great," Major Laura Key said. "I think it's gonna be a big asset to St. Joe."

"We'll be able to help so many families that need a place to stay," Major Ronald Key said.  

The topic of homelessness is not new for the Keys, they shared their best approach to effective outreach. 

"We don’t look down on [the homeless]," Major Laura Key said. "We know they’re in a bad position, but a lot of us have been in bad positions before."

The Keys said their main goal is to touch lives through faith, in hopes that will change lives for the better.

God loves them and so do we," Major Laura Key said. "We just want to try to get them back on their feet and back into society as quickly as we can,"

The Keys said they're looking forward to exploring the St. Joseph area in the weeks to come. 

