New St. Joseph Orscheln opens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The new St. Joseph Orscheln location off the Belt Highway by Hy-Vee opened its doors to the public Friday morning.

Crews were still busy putting the last finishing touches on construction. Associates were also busy stocking up shelves and helping out their new customers get around.

Compared to the old store, this store is now one of the biggest ones in Missouri and ready to help anyone get ready to tackle the great outdoors.

The new Orscheln will open everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There's a grand opening weekend event planned with a ribbon cutting and many family fun activities the weekend of June 28.