New Year, New Fees

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting New Year’s Day, city residents will see a 4 percent bump when they pay their sewer bill online via a credit card, debit card, or automated phone payment.

According to a news release, the City of St. Joseph pays the debit and credit card fees charged by software companies when customers pay online. But starting Jan. 1, that will no longer be the case. The fee will be passed along to the customer.

According to the release, it’s common practice for the customer to pay the fee and the change will save the city $400,000 annually.

“We have an obligation to be fiscally responsible with the budget and $400,000 is a significant amount that can be better utilized in service areas as opposed to paying fees that typically are paid by the customer,” said City Manager Gary Edwards in the news release.

While customers paying their sewer bills online will see a 4 percent fee, all other transactions paid online such as business licenses and permits will see a 3 percent assessment.