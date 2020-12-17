Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shop St. Joe winner claims $10,000 prize Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Year, New Fees

Starting Jan. 1, city residents will see a 4 percent bump when they pay their sewer bill online via a credit card, debit card, or automated phone payment.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 12:59 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting New Year’s Day, city residents will see a 4 percent bump when they pay their sewer bill online via a credit card, debit card, or automated phone payment.

According to a news release, the City of St. Joseph pays the debit and credit card fees charged by software companies when customers pay online. But starting Jan. 1, that will no longer be the case. The fee will be passed along to the customer.

According to the release, it’s common practice for the customer to pay the fee and the change will save the city $400,000 annually.

“We have an obligation to be fiscally responsible with the budget and $400,000 is a significant amount that can be better utilized in service areas as opposed to paying fees that typically are paid by the customer,” said City Manager Gary Edwards in the news release.

While customers paying their sewer bills online will see a 4 percent fee, all other transactions paid online such as business licenses and permits will see a 3 percent assessment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 42°
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories