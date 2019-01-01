Healthy hacks for keeping your New Year's resolution: Weight loss

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For many the new year represents a time to reflect on the past -- and whether you're happy about the memories or not, the new year can be a mini reset button.

According to Business Insider, 80% of New Year's resolutions fail by February. We want to help you start the year off right with some healthy life hacks that might keep your resolutions on track. We begin with the most popular resolution; weight loss.

First, experts say don't try to do too much too fast.

"Do it step by step, just get used to being in the gym. If you work out real hard your first time you're probably going to have a real rough experience, maybe even get sick and you won't want to come back," said Genesis head trainer Shawn Johnston

Next, stay encouraged about going to the gym by staying engaged with fitness groups.

"The more programs you get involved with the more human on human contact you’re going to have, and the more successful your going to be because you're going to establish that human behavior change and establish that habit of exercise," said Johnston.

Experts also say don't forget how important food is on your journey to a healthier lifestyle.

"Remember our body is a machine. Think about if you were to put bad gas in a car, the car isn't going to run very efficiently and our body is the same way," said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield, Mosaic Life Care.

Experts say keep healthy food around the house and meal prep, but that doesn't mean cooking a whole meal.

"You can do things like washing and chopping vegetables so they are ready to go so you can put together a meal quickly during the week," said Hy-Vee Nutritionist Sheri Craddock.

The biggest tip however, is make healthy choices a habit by sticking to it even if you slip up every now and then.

"Think about what you would do if you went out to your car and saw a flat tire. You would fix it. You wouldn't say I have one flat tire, I might as well slash them all, but a lot of people do that with their health. So what we need to remember is that we are human so keep going even after a small set back," said Craddock.