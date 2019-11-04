New bill aims to stop homeless individuals from camping, residing on public property

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thousands of drivers pass under the Belt and 36 Highway bridge every day, causing the City to take notice of the number of homeless individuals residing under the overpass.

St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said businesses and residents in the neighborhood have complained about people living under the bridge for quite a while.

"I've received complaints from a, you know, a local daycare, and from a person working at Mosaic, and from neighbors in the neighborhood," McMurray said. "I mean I could recite the litany here and go on and on."

A new bill aimed at helping solve the issue will go before city council at Monday night's meeting. The ordinance, sponsored by McMurray, will prohibit camping on public parks or property, if passed.

"The owner of a property has to say, 'I don't want this happening on my property' in order for the police to say, 'okay, let's move along,'" McMurray said.

That's why the City has worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) who owns the property of Belt Highway and 36 Highway intersection. McMurray said MoDOT will be installing signs that show camping under the bridge is prohibited in the area.

"Someone actually residing under a bridge with the posting of a sign by MoDOT can now by the police department be told to move along," McMurray said.

The ordinance will cover all public places, including another area the City said is a problem for homeless camping - the St. Joseph Riverfront. The Council looked at other cities for guidance on how to address the issue, including Independence and Cape Girardeau.

McMurray added that the City does not want to see homeless individuals kicked out and left to live on the streets. He said he hopes the ordinance will help motivate them to go to shelters like The Crossing or the Salvation Army Booth Center.

"We don't want somebody just, you know, hiding out in the cold. We have shelters and we want to help people," McMurray said.

The bill went up for a first reading on October 21, and will go before City Council for a second reading and final vote on Monday, November 4.