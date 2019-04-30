New bill could allow outdoor cremations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri state legislators are considering a bill that would allow a new type of cremation process; burning the body outside. Senate Bill 455, nicknamed as the “Jedi Bill,” after the scene where Luke Skywalker ceremonially cremates Darth Vader in a forest in a galaxy far, far away.

While this is a non-fictional process for many cultures throughout history and today in some Asian and East Indian cultures, it’s only currently a reality in the state of Colorado. This new bill would allow for a different ceremonial process or families to grieve, but those in the funeral business say it’s not as simple a process as the movie made it look.

Eric Montegna is the licensed Funeral Director at the Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory where they have been cremating since 2004.

“There's science and technique behind the process; it’s a contained chamber that keeps the heat inside at a constant level for a certain amount of time,” Montegna said. “The chamber heat gets above two thousand degrees and the body has to burn for at least a few days.”

The Heaton Bowman Funeral Home is the oldest funeral home north the Mississippi River and has been cremating since the late 80s. Christina Szcsepanik is a licensed embalmer and the Funeral Director at the Heaton Bowman Funeral Home in St. Joseph, and has been performing cremations for the past 15 years.

“There’s a reason why crematories are inclosed,” Szcsepanik said. “You would have to basically be cremating that body for a week to get all to burn down.”

There are also safety and legal concerns with in city limits.

“You're talking about an element that you can’t really control, just one spark or ash could start a fire somewhere so it would have to be a pretty restricted area,” Szcsepanik said. “If you’re in the city we have burn bans, open burning bands, so you would have to work around something like that.”

However, despite technical concerns, those in the funeral business say you can’t rule anything out.

“It’s the jobs of the legislators and regulators to find a way that is culturally sensitive and right for our communities,” Montegna said.

If this bill does pass, it still requires a licensed funeral director to be present.