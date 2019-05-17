New bill to end helmet regulations in the show-me-state

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Motorcyclists in the show-me state may soon have the choice of whether or not to wear a helmet next time they ride.
A new bill has passed the Missouri Senate and now on its way to the governor's desk will put an end to a regulation that all motorcyclists wear helmets. We spoke with businesses to see how the law change could impact their bottom line.
"I could see people coming in wanting to know more about it maybe asking us thinking we might have more knowledge on it considering you know that's what we do, but I also could see maybe it taking a toll on maybe not selling so many helmets cause people will think oh I don't have to wear a helmet anymore."
Missouri is one of two states in the midwest to have a helmet requirement for all riders.
