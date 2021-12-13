Clear
New car lots empty as vehicle shortage hits locally

Dealers facing shortage of new cars to sell because of worldwide microchip shortage. Used cars are plentiful, but more expensive.

Posted: Dec 13, 2021 7:28 AM
Updated: Dec 13, 2021 10:14 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Those in the market for a new automobile are having a tough time finding new cars. Supply at area new car dealers is at an all-time low.

"Right now if we're looking new, I've got three Kias sitting on the lot up here," said Matt Stephenson, general manager at Anderson Ford-Kia. He added that he's got about a dozen new Fords, but that was about it for new vehicles.

"It's never been this low. We're probably at five percent of what we'd normally be at this time of year," he said.

The supply chain problem with autos can be traced to a shortage of microchips.

"A modern car is essentially a computer," said Sean Tucker, an auto industry analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "Many of these cars have 100 to 150 microchips in them. They control everything in them from the temperature to the timing of the engine."

Auto manufacturers slowed down their production of new cars at the start of the pandemic. Fewer people were in the market for new vehicles at the time. Because of that, car makers cut down on their orders for new microchips. But now that people are back out and about driving again and needing new cars, the overseas makers of the microchips can't keep up with the demand.

"The problem is is takes quite a bit of time to build a microchip factory so they can't expand their capacity very fast," Tucker said. "On top of which most of these factories, they're in Taiwan or far overseas.You've heard about the shipping difficulties we've had, it's going to take them quite a bit of time to get here."

So for those looking to purchase a car right now, maybe going "used" is an option.

Aaron Valdez, the general manager of Car-Mart in St. Joseph says his inventory has actually increased. But while selection may be good, the prices are higher. Valdez said the wholesale pric3es he pays to buy cars and bring to his lot are up about 50 percent.

"If you're going to buy a car, you're going to pay a lot compared to what you would have a couple years ago. If anything, I've lowered my margins a little to try and soften the blow a little bit," Valdez said.

Valdez said that some types of used vehicles aren't even available.

"Chevy Tahoes, Chevy Suburbans, you can't find them," he said. "If there's anybody out there that owns a Tahoe right now and they're not happy with it, now's the right time to get rid of it."

However, if buying new is important, Stephenson has some words of advice: When you find something you like, buy it quickly. It won't stay at the dealer's lot for long.

"The biggest thing I can tell somebody is if you find one in stock you want, we used to hear, 'I'll sleep on it.' We don't hear that much anymore," he said.

Industry analysts say that while the used car market should loosen up a little bit in coming months, the new car shortage could last through most of 2022.

