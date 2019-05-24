New club looks to bring coding to kids in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A pilot coding program is starting its first summer session in St. Joseph. The coding session is geared to introduce kids between 7-11 years-old on how to program computers through online games, Ipads, and electronic toys.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, programming jobs are growing 12% faster than the market average for other careers. The St. Joe Code Club founder said this program will make St. Joseph kids competitive with other towns already catching on to the tech trend.

“This is so important to our community, now especially since we lack an early childhood program. The more of this type of stuff we can expose these young kids to, the better off the employers will be when these kids are grown up and looking for jobs in the next 10 to 15 years,” Coding Club lab tech Lute Atieh said.

The session curriculum powered by Code.org is designed to help students learn through play by applying creative and critical thinking to solve coding problems, puzzles, and games.

“It’s just fun and it’s entertaining for the kids and I don't think they realize they are learning, that’s the trick,” Atieh said, “These kids are essentially playing what appears to be games, but they are learning to code.”

While the new program focuses on tech skills, Atieh said learning how to code is good for any young mind.

“The earlier you can teach a child about coding the better it’s going to be better for all the things that they might do because coding helps you think in a particular way and particular steps,” Atieh said.

The Coding Club has enough resources to teach 25-30 kids. Their first public session is from June 3rd-7th. To sign your child up, click here.