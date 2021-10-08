Clear
New community engagement committee meets

On Thursday, a group of people decided on whether or not to serve on a committee that's focused on bridging communication gaps between the St. Joseph School District and the community.

Posted: Oct 8, 2021 9:43 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

The committee, funded by the Chamber of Commerce, and Mosaic Life Care, is overseen by "Creative-Entourage,” a consulting company.

Its purpose is to get the community and the school district on the same page.

The first meeting was tonight, after a special school board meeting.

Local pastor, Jacob McMillian, and his wife, a teacher, have two children in the school district.

Here's why he says he agrees to be one of 22 people devoting the next 18 months to the cause.

"Our job is not to make decisions. Our job is not to be the final authority. Our job is to encourage and be involved in getting the community to engage, to encourage communication and dialogue and discussion and do it so we can accomplish the goals that we all desire to see for our local school district,” McMillian said.

The St. Joseph School District whittled-down a list of more than 200 names to 22.

About half of the nominees say they plan to serve on the committee.

The next meeting is scheduled for next month.

