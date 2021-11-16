New fire station 8 makes progress near Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Progress is being made on St. Joseph's newest fire station.

In the later months of 2020, the St. Joseph Fire Department and Missouri Western finalized plans to relocate Fire Station No.8 from 33rd and Mitchell to right across the street from the university.

The new location can be seen east from I-29 when driving north past the university.

Once open, it will make Station 8 the second fire station on the east side of the belt.

Construction broke ground in April, now walls are going up on the 10-acre lot.

“We’ve got a great day today, so it looks like the contractors are busy going after it," said Bill Lamar, the department's emergency manager.

The current station located on 33rd and Mitchell has stood for over 100 years. The building is compact, causing safety concerns for those working in the building. Once completed, the three firefighter crew and one truck at Station 8 will move to the new building.

“This is going to be similar to Station 9 which is there by Hillyard Vo-tech center," Lamar said. “It’s going to allow for the most updated and the safest conditions for the firefighters. Going to give them more room and basically more safety equipment inside.”

Safer conditions include extractors that will help clean firefighter equipment such as personal protective equipment, safer sleeping conditions, safer kitchens and other amenities.

The biggest reason for the move was to serve and protect the southeast side of the city.

“During our previous studies, we realized that this part of town was being under-served for fire protection," said Lamar. "We’ve got a lot of the industrial, a lot of the infrastructure that’s out here and then like the Deer Park neighborhood. All of those areas needed to be served better.”

A cooperative agreement was made with Missouri Western on the location, specifically the ROTC program. Their are future plans for Missouri Western's ROTC program to build a training tower on the south side of the land.

Upon construction, the department requested a full-size, functioning basement that will serve as an additional Emergency Operations Center.

“Right now, the city has a very small—not big enough to really use as an EOC–this would allow for a bigger space, a safer space as an Emergency Operation Center in the basement of the station," Lamar added.

The department hopes to use the remainder of the lot as a future training center facility for (fire equipment) maintenance.

The funding of the station was voted on in previous years by the public with CIP tax dollars now at work, totalling to nearly $3 million.

Lamar said the department is excited for the new station to open in the Spring of 2022, "I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”