New food kitchen expected to open early Summer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Open Door Food Kitchen is building a new location in St. Joseph and progress on the new site is well underway.

The new location is at the corner of S. 8th St. and Messanie St., moving from its downtown location located at 510 Edmond St.

Lanny Ellis, the vice president of the board of the food kitchen, says the new building will help better serve the patrons that visit it. The current location downtown is in an older building and Ellis says it was not designed for the purpose of being a food kitchen.

Construction began on the new building back in December and crews have been working through the winter and spring to get the kitchen open but the project is slightly behind schedule.

"We initially projected it for the end of May [and] that's not going to happen but probably by the end of June, we should be in the building," Ellis said. "

The City of St. Joseph will allow the food kitchen to stay in its current location until the new one is complete. This will prevent any break in service from happening.

"There's no pressure because of the way things were set up with the other building and we'd rather have it done and done right and not be pushing people," Ellis said.

Earlier this month, the city approved the sale of the current building that the food kitchen is located in.

Related story: City approves sale of food kitchen building

Ellis also says that donations are still being accepted to help construct the new building. The food kitchen still needs to raise around $65,000 to fund the project.

If you would like to donate, contact the Open Door Food Kitchen at 816-364-1085.