New government data shows child drownings are on the rise

(SAVANNAH, Mo) Many people are taking a dive into the pool this summer, but it isn't a time to forget safety.

"There are a few life lessons that are crucially and vitally important, and swimming is one of them,” said Manager at Savannah Aquatic Center, Hunter Bailey.

"My family and our community have both been rocked by drowning incidents, and of course that's something you don't think can happen to you, but it has hit home for a lot of families in our community," said Savannah Resident, Kaitlyn Smith.

Smith enrolled her daughter Jazlyn in swimming lessons for the first time this year, and says that if Jazlyn knows how to swim, even a little bit, it could save her life.

"If your kid knows how to swim even just the least bit, and can just survive and float for a little bit herself or himself. It's extremely important it can be life and death," said Smith.

New government data shows that child drownings are on the rise.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSP), children younger than 5 accounted for 78% of child drownings, with an average of around 300 drownings each year between 2016 and 2018.

Learning how to swim, can make all the difference.

"Whether you're around the water a lot like some kids are or just very rarely, it's still just as important of a skill to master. At least enough to keep you safe," said Bailey.

While swimming pools do have lifeguards on watch, places like rivers, lakes, and ponds don't always have any.

SOT: BAILEY: "But certainly in those areas that aren't supervised are definitely where we need to be on our highest guard and aware of whats going on around us so tragedies don't happen."