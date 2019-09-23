Clear

New grant to pay for off-duty police in Urban Mission area

People who live in the 8th and Messanie area have complained about an increase in loitering and crime due to a number of homeless-based service agencies being headquartered in the area.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council accepted a grant on Monday that will go toward addressing some of the loitering and crime complaints issued by businesses and neighbors who live in the 8th and Messanie area.

The more than $96,000 grant provided by Mosaic Life Care will go toward paying for off-duty police to patrol the area.

Mosaic is one of the partners of the Urban Missions Project, a citywide effort to address the issues of the homeless. Many of the agencies that serve the homeless have centered their operations in the 8th and Messanie area.

"At least this way we're going to have some individuals in place, off-duty police officers in uniform to provide some additional safety measures for businesses and the homeowners. I think it will have a big impact, said council member Madison Davis.

The Urban Missions project is a cooperation between Mosaic, the city, Crossings Outreach and Community Action Partnership among others.

