New hands-on program to teach students sports

High school students are getting exposure to all aspects of sports production.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) High school students in the St. Joseph School District are getting experience in live television production this year, thanks to a partnership between the district and a media company based in Liberty. 

"We’re teaching everyone how to do everything," Nick Pulido, a student said.

Niles Media Group specializes in sports broadcast production and works with school districts to train students on all aspects of conducting a live television program. The group provided the training as well as the equipment for kids to use.

Students said they’re learning everything they can about each position, Pulido said he enjoyed working on replays while fellow student Emma Brown said she enjoyed putting together the graphics for the production.   

Instructors said this program is leaving their students eager to learn more.

"The kids get a nice hands-on learning experience so its really fun to show them what that looks like," Scott Blakley, an instructor said.

Instructors hope the program will continue to inspire kids to explore the possibilities a career in broadcasting can provide

"Hopefully, these kids get a passion for this stuff and see how much fun it can be for a job," Webb said. 

In addition to sports broadcasting the students will learn sports marketing. Niles Media Group runs similar projects in Liberty, Kearney and North Kansas City. 

