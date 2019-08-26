New historical home on the docket for St. Joseph City Council

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph could soon have one more historic place for tourists to visit when they stop through.

Kim Schutte, the owner of a nearly 130-year-old home on Francis St. is finalizing the steps to make her home a protected historical landmark. The final step is for the St. Joseph City Council to vote and approve her paperwork.

Often referred to as the "Burnes House," the home has been nestled on 1923 Francis Street since it was built by Lewis Burnes in 1889. The Burnes family were incredibly wealthy and well to do family in St. Joseph during the 1800s who were bank owners and politicians.

Lewis Burnes and his wife lived out their entire lives in the house. Lewis Burns died in 1916 due to a heart attack, his wife died in the 1950s.

"When the estate was liquidated in the early 1800s it would be worth in today's money about a billion dollars," said Schutte.

After the apartment was converted into apartments, in 1985 Schutte's parents bought the building from well-known preservationist Barabara Ide and turned it back into a single-family home.

Kim Schutte is currently the owner of the home and as she researched her home further, she found it would qualify as a historical landmark. When a building is a historical landmark, by way of a city ordinance, the St. Joseph Landmarks Commission protects the historical integrity of the building.

"It gives it more protection to prevent maybe a future homeowner from coming in and doing some alterations that would alter the historic character of the property," said Cole Woodbury, the Chairman of the St. Joseph Landmarks Commission.

"Who St. Joe is and what S.Joe is bound up in these buildings and the stories of the people that lived in these buildings, we lose them we lose us," said Schutte.

Schutte says she finished the paperwork in about a week. The final step is for the St. Joseph City Council to vote for the Burnes House to be approved as a historical landmark.

"It feels really good, it's exciting, the Burnes are kind of a forgotten family in St. Joseph, so I that's something that I want to see change," said Schutte, "my mom died a little over a year ago, it would make her tickled to know that her home is a landmark, tickled."

Experts say the Burnes home becoming a historical landmark also helps the local economy.

"Historic tourism is the largest industry in the entire state, there's billions of dollars being spent a year on tourism we just need to take advantage of that too, " said Woodbury, "there's people that travel the world looking for historic architecture and history and we have it right here."

The Landmark Commission has protection over two historic districts in St. Joseph which includes about 300 buildings. Both Woodbury and Schutte agree, having more buildings in the city identified as a historical landmark will grow St. Joseph's tourism profits.

"For St. Joseph, tourism is our number two industry, people come to town because what we have to offer," said Schutte, "they come to town because we have our history and a part of our history is these buildings."

To have your home assessed click here.