New local coding camp attracts St. Joseph elementary students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Summer break is in full swing as kids are returning to day camps in-person this year. This includes a new camp that arrived to town, teaching kids how to become coding ninjas.

Code Ninjas is a camp that teaches elementary age kids how to become coding warriors by teaching Roblox, video game programming, coding, Minecraft, and much more.

“Code Ninjas is about teaching kids to create their own stuff and creating games and learn how technology works," said Sam Cook who is the area director of the camp.

Code Ninjas is nationally known, but new to St. Joseph as of January 2021, hosting summer camps and year-long coding programs.

"It's not about playing games, it's about learning to create your own stuff," said Cook. "Our camps will teach them to build a game in Roblox or build an amazing world in Minecraft, and learn to code in Roblox, and we have all those camps."

Cook added that the camps took a big hit last summer throughout the area because of the pandemic, but this year, he has seen a great turnout so far, especially in St. Joe.

Besides the eagerness of kids returning to camp, staff members are just as excited. Camp counselor Vivianne Purvis is a student at Central High School in St. Joe and is helping out with Code Ninjas all summer long.

“I’m a ‘Code Sensai’, so I teach the kids how to code," said the Central High student. "I help them if they’re having any problems, they work through the curriculum and help them out.”

Vivianne has a passion for programming and coding and wanted to share her knowledge and help the eager campers learn what it's all about.

“It’s really amazing because I get to teach them something I’m passionate about. It’s just really exciting," said Purvis. “I’ve only been programming for a few years, and the fact that these kids are getting it immediately is so amazing to me.”

AND IT’S NOT JUST CAMPS, EAGER INTERNET NINJAS CAN GET INVOLVED YEAR LONG WITH THE CODE NINJAS PROGRAM AND LEARN HOW TO BECOME NINJA WARRIORS…

In-person and virtual camps are offered, including year-long programming. To find out more information, codeninjas.com/mo-st-joseph.