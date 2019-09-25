Clear

New memorial to honor fallen troopers

The Missouri State Highway Patrol dedicated the new memorial on Monday.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new memorial has been erected in front of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Headquarters. 

The memorial honors three state troopers who've died in the line of duty. 

Trooper Fred Gutherie, Cpl. Henry Bruns, and Sgt. Robert Kimberling's name's are displayed on the permanent memorial.

"We thought it would be fitting to put a more permanent memorial here," Sgt. Jake Angle, MSHP said. "It's in honor of those officers here in Troop H who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state."

The Highway Patrol officially dedicated the new memorial on Monday. 

