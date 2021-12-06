Clear
New movie set to film in Atchison, made by resident

Atchison will be the set of a new movie made by an Atchison resident. The film will be a murder mystery focused in a small town. The director hopes this will draw a lot of attention to the town.

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 9:36 AM
Posted By: Jackie Elson

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Atchison will be the scene of a new film made by a resident.

"This will be my first film project. I've had some of my stage plays produced," Julie Ferraro said.

Julie Ferraro says screenwriting is a hobby of hers. She will be the director and producer and wrote the screenplay for the movie. She decided to set the film in Atchison because a small town was the perfect fit for the plot.

"I want to make this a very local project and kind of highlight small town America for the broader public," Ferraro said.

She says it will be a murdery mystery, and she even gives a little glimpse into what it's about.

"It's about a woman, she's a librarian and her father was a librarian before her, and he's been murdered. And in the process of cleaning out the house, she finds some materials that possibly link him to being a paid assassin," Ferraro said.

Ferraro says she is still in the pre-production process but that she hopes to start filming in the spring. She wants to use the Atchison Police Station, Alps Foods and the Benedictine College library as some locations in the film.

She's also hoping to use some actors from the town as well, including performers at the Atchison Theater and the Benedictine College theater program.

"The people here locally I think will add to the small town feel. Ordinary people sometimes make the best actors," Ferraro said.

Ferraro hopes she can have the film premiere in the Fox Theater. But for now, she hopes this movie will create a buzz around town.

"I think it will encourage business, it will encourage visitors," Ferraro said.

Ferraro said she plans to have auditions in January and start filming in March.

It’s a cold start to the week for your Monday with temperatures this morning in the 20s. Conditions will be blustery and cold today with highs only reaching the mid 30s and clouds increasing throughout the day. Winds will also be a concern with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Tonight will be another chilly night with lows in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the work week. Temperatures for this week look to increase slightly everyday, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Friday.
