New online program shows details on county spending

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Those wanting to know how Buchanan County government spends taxpayer money now has a way to do so.

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in St. Joseph on Monday to help announce the launch of the Local Government Checkbook program

People will now be able to go online to look at spending data, detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions and monies available.

Those who developed the program say it is an effort to provide greater government transparency.

"You can check what date we paid and how much we paid for this or anything we purchased is right there at your fingertips and it's extremely easy," said Tara Horn, Buchanan County auditor.



Buchanan County is one of the first 14 government entities to participate.

To check out Buchanan County spending go online to treasurer.mo.gov/showmecheckbook.