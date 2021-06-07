Clear
New parks committee prioritizing possible projects

The finalized list will be used to promote passage of a 1/2 cent sales tax increase voters will decide in August.

Posted: Jun 7, 2021 11:02 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  A committee made up of citizens appointed by St. Joseph's city council has begun the process of prioritizing possible projects in the parks and recreation department that could be funded by a sales tax increase.

Staff have said they have compiled a list of nearly 140 such projects. Councl members have wanted a more concrete list that can be presented to voters ahead of the sales tax vote in August. They say their goal is for voters to know exactly what they'd be getting with a 'yes' vote.

Committee chair Chris Clark, who also is president of the already-established Parks and Recreation board, said their committee is on the right path.

"I think having at least a 1, 2, 3 of key projects so people do see immediate change and be able to say that 'That tax gave us that.'" Clark said. "I think them seeing that a few poster projects, that progress is being made will help."

The tax, if passed, would be expected to raise between $5-6 million per year.

Voters will decide the fate of the tax on August 3.


