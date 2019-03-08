New program gives parolees a second chance by helping keep them out of prison

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A new program in St. Joseph is trying to help keep parolees from going back to jail.

"I'm in jail for probation violation for relapsing and starting to drink and use drugs again," said Shawn, who is one of the first to take part in the program at the St. Joseph Community Supervision Center.

For many parolees life outside prison isn't an easy task.

"There's not much opportunity for guys when they get out," Shawn said. "You have to go and piece together a lot of the resources and a lot of us return back to the things we used to do in order to survive."

The Office of Probation and Parole decided something needed to be done to help parolees like Shawn.

"Instead of just housing somebody we want to make sure they have the tools on their tool belt to walk outside and be prepared," said Deputy Division Director for Western Zone Jamie LiaKios.

The program works with the St. Joseph School District, Catholic Charities, Goodwill and the Buchanan County Health and Nutrition Department to give parolees the tools they need to succeed at a second chance.

"We want to improve the lives of those we supervise to allow them to go out and be productive," said LiaKios.

"This is a great opportunity, as far as my future is concerned," said Shawn. "Now I'm going to be connected with everything I need to be successful. I want that and I need that, and now there is no reason for me to not do that."

The Probation and Parole Office in northwest Missouri keeps track of 1,300 to 1,4000 parolees a month.

The CSC said it costs taxpayers up to $23,000 per year to house an inmate.