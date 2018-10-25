New program looks to address erosion problems

(TROY, Kan.)— The Doniphan County Conservation District (DCCD) is partnering up with the Doniphan County Road and Bridge Department and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to create a new program to tackle erosion problems in Doniphan County.

The new Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) will allow local, state, and federal agencies to work toward long-term resolutions of erosion issues. DCCD will be the first in Kansas to receive approval for an RCPP.

Chris Griffin, DCCD District Manager, spearheaded the project and said erosion is a big problem in Doniphan County.

“Doniphan County has a real problem with steep slopes and very less or loose soil that’s very rich," Griffin said. "And when it rains high rainfall amounts, it causes ditches to wash and it really affects our county’s roads.”

And that is where the problem comes in. It can impact the roads. So that is the goal of the new program, to find permanent solutions.

“So what it’ll do here in Doniphan County is help us address water quality issues that have been identified and some sedimentation issues that really need to be addressed from an agricultural side and a transportation side," Karen Woodrich, Kansas' State Conservationist, said.

Some of the solutions to the erosion problems including putting in grass waterways, grass buffer strips, and potentially terraces to prevent erosion.

The county is hopeful that this new program will help solve the problems.

“It’s going to help," Craig Johnson, Chairperson of the DCCD, said. "I mean the county has people in place and the funds are there and soil conservation with the design so it should all work good.”

For applications and more information about the RCPP, you are urged to contact the DCCD.