New program to work toward downtown revitalization

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A new phase of downtown revitalization began Thursday night with the kickoff of Main St. St. Joseph.

A group of nearly 80 civic leaders from business, government, non-profits and other organizations met at Renovation Church downtown to hear about the plan.

Main St. is a nationwide program aimed at economic development based on historic preservation through design, economic vitality, promotion and cultural resources.

Local group leaders say they're ready to build off the progress that has already been made downtown in recent years.

"I see a night and day difference in downtown," said Main St. St. Joseph president John Rodgers, who said he had been in the St. Joseph area for around seven years. "It can only get better from here as long as everyone gets involved and does at least one thing to help the community."

Money to participate n the program came from a grant given to the MO-KAN regional council.

Main St. has been implemented in 180 communities nationwide, seven in Missouri. Since 2006, they say they've generated nearly one $1 billion in investments for downtowns in the state.