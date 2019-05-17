New program trains laborers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph is bringing a new program geared towards helping people build careers as they volunteer to build homes.

“Instead of only building houses and safe housing we are also really interested in building a workforce,” said Cate Manley, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph.

The House Builders Association Institute, or HBI, is a training program for those looking to enter the trade workforce in careers like plumbing, electrical installation, construction or landscaping. These are positions professionals in the field say desperately need filling in St. Joseph.

“Our contractors really struggle to find good help so with this program we can help out with that,’ said Manley.

The program has a 24 month or “fast track” option for participants. Once training is completed, participants will have earned a pre-apprenticeship certification in a trade field. That certificate is recognized by the Missouri Department of Labor and is required for entry into an established apprenticeship program.

According to the Missouri Department of Labor, participants who complete a trade apprenticeship program enter the workforce with a median hourly wage of $24.62 .

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity finished training six of their construction staff to teach the HBI program this week. Now they say the staff is ready to partner with job readiness and career development organizations in a town like the St. Joseph Youth Alliance.

The St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity will start the first round of training in June. If interested you can contact their office at 816) 279-2552.