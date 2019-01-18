New rep Falkner ready to get to work

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) As mayor, Bill Falkner was one of nine who were in the highest leadership positions in St. Joseph. Now he is one of 163 in Jefferson City.

Falkner has taken his place in the Missouri General Assembly as the 2019 legislative session is underway. Falkner says he is honored to represent his 10th District.

"You know it's just amazing to go into that building to think that you're going to be working there," Falkner said.

Falkner says he's ready to get to work on fixing the state's crumbling infrastructure.

"We've got to address these highway systems and the bridges," he said. "We can't just keep turning away from them so we have to come up with a plan for them."

Falkner was in the audience Wednesday afternoon listening to Governor Mike Parson's State of the State address, taking note of Parson's initiative to invest $75 million into the state's workforce development programs. Falkner noted that as mayor, he focused a lot of energy into similar programs in St. Joseph.

"It's stuff we've been working on, Falkner said. "Stuff that we've earmarked that was important to us. When you're setting there and you're hearing him say these things and it's stuff that we've been talking about, you're ok."

This week Falkner was appointed to the legislature's Local Government Committee and also named to vice-chair the Small Business Committee, both areas in which he says he will use his experience he gained as mayor of St. Joseph.

"Some of the issues I was dealing with here in the city I'm able to go down to Jefferson City and help out on issues that affect local government," he said.

Falkner says he's spent much of his time so far reading and studying most of the 300 bills that have alrady been introduced this legislative session.