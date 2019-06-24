Clear

New rural senior living center opens in Wathena

The Willow is a new independent senior living center in Wathena.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 1:31 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(WATHENA, Kan.)- Two women in Wathena are making sure senior citizens can still have a place to call their own.

For the last three years, Kelli Libel and Amy Hartman have been collaborating on bringing an independent senior living center to the area. That dream became reality six weeks ago with the opening of The Willow. Located just off of Highway 36, the center wants to offer a different model of providing care to seniors with its long-term life care philosophy.

With being in a rural area in northeast Kansas, having this facility will help residents in a way feel like they never left home in the first place.

"Naturally, they lived a life a little more isolated and more independent. So it is hard to make that transition to a full community where you are living with someone else's schedule," Libel said. "So it's just basically, allowing them to live the life that they wish to live with the assistance that they need."

The Willow can fit up to 12 residents. Only five seniors live there so far.

If you know someone who could benefit from this living assistance, you can call (816) 244-9233.

Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
