(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another example of advancing technology to improve the lives of disabled can be found in the home of Travis Smith of St. Joseph.

Smith lost his eyesight in a hunting accident a little more than ten years ago, but still has Christmas shopping to do just like everyone else.

In the days leading up to Christmas, shopping malls are busy and chaotic for anyone. But the difficulty is compounded for Smith due to his lack of sight.

"Without someone being with you, you would never know you're in front of a store or where you're located,"said Smith. "It could be a building full of pandamonium with everything going on."

The father of two still prides himself as being as independent as possible. Now, it's even easier with new technology -- a smart cane

"With the device it will allow me to know where I am," he said.

The WeWalk cane uses Smith's smartphone and GPS. All he has to do is to speak into his phone and tell it where he wants to go. That information is communicated to his cane, he gets the directions and off he goes.



"I do not require somebody to walk with me and tell me you're in one of the particular stores here," he said.

Smith has been friends with Rusty Summers of St. Joseph for nearly their entire lives. Summers helped organize a fundraiser at Peterman's Bar that helped raise the money needed to buy the smart cane.



"Travis says that I'm an inspiration to him. He doesn't understand that he's an inspiration to me as well," Summers said.

Smith is still learning more about his new cane, but he sees the possibilities as endless.

"My trade before I lost my eyesight was an engineer," he said. "Now I can clearly say where my workbench is, set that parameter and save that setting. All the machinery I work around, I can give it its own place."

Until then, Smith can be like the rest ofus and do that last-minute shopping before Christmas.



In addition to giving directions andhelping find locations, the WeWalk cane uses ultrasonic sensors to scan for unexpected impediments and oncoming objects with the handle vibrating to alert the user.