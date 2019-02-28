Clear

New statewide abortion bill passes house

Both sides of the abortion debate react to new legislation that aims to ban the controversial practice.

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 8:34 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the passage of House Bill No. 126, the Show-Me state has shown the nation where it stands on abortion.

"This is one of the strongest pro-life bills in the United States." Libby Owens, executive director St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center said. 

The bill, that would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected in a fetus, aims to essentially ban most abortions in the state and has successfully made its way through the Missouri House of Representatives.

"It's protecting unborn babies," Owens said. "It's going to help women regarding health and safety issues."

Supporters of the bill called the bill a major step in the fight to save the unborn, but those who disagree said the bill intrudes upon the rights of women to chose what’s best of them.

"This is a moral issue related to woman and the autonomy they have to make decisions over their own body." Derek Evans, Our Revolution.

Opponents of the bill said it gives too much power to the government.

"The legislature certainly shouldn’t have the ability to come in and make those healthcare decisions for [women].

there are also different viewpoints on whether or not HB 126 is in the best interest of the state, some feel it doesn’t represent them well, while supporters say legislators are listening to their constituents.

"I think it shows just how extremely out of touch the Republican legislature is," Evans said.  

"I don’t think a lot of [legislators] would be surprised that Missouri is going in this direction," Owens said. "This is a priority for the state."

Supporters also said the responsibility of protecting life falls on more than just legislators.

"It’s also about what I can do as a neighbor, as a citizen, a friend, and a family member to support the miracle of life," Owens said. 

The bill is now on its way to the Senate where it will need to pass before finally ending up on the governor's desk.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Maryville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 14°
Cameron
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 16°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong storm system moves through late Saturday night into Sunday. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events