New statewide abortion bill passes house

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the passage of House Bill No. 126, the Show-Me state has shown the nation where it stands on abortion.

"This is one of the strongest pro-life bills in the United States." Libby Owens, executive director St. Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center said.

The bill, that would ban abortions once a heartbeat is detected in a fetus, aims to essentially ban most abortions in the state and has successfully made its way through the Missouri House of Representatives.

"It's protecting unborn babies," Owens said. "It's going to help women regarding health and safety issues."

Supporters of the bill called the bill a major step in the fight to save the unborn, but those who disagree said the bill intrudes upon the rights of women to chose what’s best of them.

"This is a moral issue related to woman and the autonomy they have to make decisions over their own body." Derek Evans, Our Revolution.

Opponents of the bill said it gives too much power to the government.

"The legislature certainly shouldn’t have the ability to come in and make those healthcare decisions for [women].

there are also different viewpoints on whether or not HB 126 is in the best interest of the state, some feel it doesn’t represent them well, while supporters say legislators are listening to their constituents.

"I think it shows just how extremely out of touch the Republican legislature is," Evans said.

"I don’t think a lot of [legislators] would be surprised that Missouri is going in this direction," Owens said. "This is a priority for the state."

Supporters also said the responsibility of protecting life falls on more than just legislators.

"It’s also about what I can do as a neighbor, as a citizen, a friend, and a family member to support the miracle of life," Owens said.

The bill is now on its way to the Senate where it will need to pass before finally ending up on the governor's desk.