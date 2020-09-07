New storm siren installed at Heritage Softball Complex

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those spending their Labor Day morning near the St. Joseph river walk, might have been interrupted with a very loud sound.

That sound was the newly installed storm siren located at the Heritage Softball Complex, and it will provide warning for visitors to the riverfront trails, venues and nearby neighborhoods.

"This area has not been covered by a siren," said Emergency Manager of the St. Joseph Fire Department, Bill Lamar. "This neighborhood, with all of the outdoor trails, the hiking and biking trails in the bluffs, the softball complex and Remington Nature Center. all of those outdoor activities will now have coverage for the outdoor storm sirens."

Lamar said the siren was much needed in this location.

"We have over 20 sirens throughout the city that cover the whole area. But with the bluff, it's really tough. The noise can't get over that bluff. This area really needed to have its' own siren for a long time. And now we're finally able to fund that."

The siren was about $30,000. The city was able to fund the siren through a SEMA grant and will not effect St. Joseph taxpayers.

There are no plans to add additional sirens across the city. Going forward, the plan is to continue to replace outdated storm sirens.

The siren at the Heritage Softball Complex was installed in August and is the 24th storm siren in the city of St. Joseph.

Bill Lamar added that storm sirens are meant to provide warning for the outdoors. Residents located indoors should rely on weather radio and local news media for weather alerts.