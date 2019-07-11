Clear

New troopers added to Highway Patrol ranks

The Missouri Highway Patrol added new troopers to its ranks after 31 people graduated the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy at the end of June.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 12:00 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Highway Patrol added new troopers to its ranks after 31 people graduated the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy at the end of June.

The 107th recruit class trained at the academy in Jefferson City from January to June. The 25-week training program covers law, investigations, diversity training and firearms.

A fifth of those graduates, 6 in total, were assigned to Troop H. The new troopers first day of duty in St. Joseph was on July 8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and thunderstorms this morning across northeast Kansas and northeast Missouri brought us cooler conditions by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures only made it into the mid 80's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events