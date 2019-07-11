New troopers added to Highway Patrol ranks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Highway Patrol added new troopers to its ranks after 31 people graduated the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy at the end of June.
The 107th recruit class trained at the academy in Jefferson City from January to June. The 25-week training program covers law, investigations, diversity training and firearms.
A fifth of those graduates, 6 in total, were assigned to Troop H. The new troopers first day of duty in St. Joseph was on July 8.
