New year means new prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Starting January 1, 2019, there will be a new prosecuting attorney for Buchanan County. Ron Holliday will step in for outgoing prosecuting attorney Dwight Scroggins.

"[It's] certainly something I look forward to," Holliday said.

Scroggins has held the title of Buchanan County prosecuting attorney for 28 years according to Holliday, half of that time, Holliday has served as the assistant prosecuting attorney. Holliday said he was very aware of the big shoes he will be filling in.

"[Dwight] was a great leader," Holliday said, "I have discovered that Dwight maintains almost a legendary status in Missouri for the way that he has run this office,"

Holliday said that both he and Scroggins understand the importance of running an efficient court. Holliday saw this trait as an asset.

"We prosecute cases in a quick manner," Holliday said. "Statistic-wise, we are a leader in tough efficient prosecution of criminal cases.

with all the achievements of the 5th circuit court, Holliday still points out the work that needs to be done. The main topic he says, is the rising trend in crime.,

"Certainly in our community crime is a topic of conversation everywhere I go," Holliday said. "[I] believe we had 8 murders in 2017, and 5 so far in 2018."

Holliday said he's seen the rise in violence in his time with the court, while he agreed in calling the issue a concern, he cited his belief in the judicial process to help deter crime.

"[The American judicial system] is designed to protect the innocent, which is a good thing," Holliday said. "We also want to prosecute cases vigorously that affect our community."

Holliday said he would like to establish a career crime unit made up of law enforcement from St. Joseph Police, Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and