Newborn baby found in box outside of St. Joseph home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A newborn baby was found in a box on the doorsteps of a home on Mack street Tuesday morning, according to St. Joseph police.

The resident of the house found the baby around 6:20 a.m. in the box with the umbilical cord still attached and a note written in Spanish.

Police arrived shortly after and took the baby to the hospital. Police said the baby was healthy.

A woman who lived in the home, who asked not to be identified, called her son for help after she found the baby.

"She's been waiting for two kids she takes care of every single day, and the kids were late. So my mom went back to bed to lay down. When she was laying down, somebody knocked on the backdoor. When she went out to see who was knocking, she turned on the light and noticed that the box was there. When she opened the door, the baby started crying," the woman's son said.

Her son said his mother had no idea what to do when she found the baby.

"My mom was shocked," the son said. "She called my brother. My brother said to take the baby in. She came to the front door to see if someone else was there. No one else was there. When she noticed the baby inside of the box, she saw a note hiding with some papers and milk and everything, and she made some formula."

The son said a neighbor's surveillance camera caught a young woman drop the baby off at the back door.

"They noticed it was a young lady, walked to the back of the house and just left the box and walked away and abandoned them."

But no one in the neighborhood recognized the woman.

"They have no idea who dropped off the baby."

Police are still searching for the mother who dropped the baby off.

"She's so surprised on who would leave their baby on the backdoor in a box," the woman's son said.

Under Missouri's Safe Haven Law, anyone can bring an unwanted newborn up 45 days old to any hospital or fire station without facing criminal charges.